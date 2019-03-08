60°
Two arrested, two wanted on drug charges following traffic stop
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two men on drug and gun charges following a recent traffic stop.
Authorities charged 22-year-old Trebor Hampton and 34-year-old Justin Bennett with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the time of the traffic stop, two other suspects managed to flee the scene on foot. Deputies are currently looking for 23-year-old Jarrous Mitchell and 23-year-old Robert Hampton.
They will face the same charges as the other suspects, as well as an added charge of flight from an officer.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
