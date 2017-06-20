Two arrested on several child exploitation charges in St. Tammany Parish

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Jeff Landry says two men have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit on multiple child exploitation charges.

On Tuesday, Landry announced the arrest of 39-year-old Christopher Yates of Slidell and 40-year-old Derrick Lockhart of Covington.

Yates was booked on 30 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13), one count of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, one count of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Video Voyeurism.

He was arrested and booked into the St, Tammany Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Slidell Police Department.

Lockhart was booked on two counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, two counts of Indecent Behavior of Juveniles, and one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Lockhart was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Prison as a fugitive from Tangipahoa parish, where he resided. The arrest was a joint investigation between the LBI’s Cyber Crime Unit and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“As I mentioned before, we have seen a rise in offenders moving from virtual cyber crimes to hands on child sex offenders,” said General Landry. “This is a very serious concern and our office will continue to investigate and arrest these types of perpetrators.”

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.