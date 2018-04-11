Two arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

BATON ROUGE- According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, two people have been arrested on multiple counts of Medicaid fraud charges.

“Welfare fraud not only jeopardizes resources from our most needy but it also steals from our taxpayers,” said Landry. “From provider fraud to recipient fraud, all Medicaid fraud is wrong; and I will continue to do all that I legally can to stop it.”

Brian Joseph, 54, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid fraud. He allegedly provided falsified service logs while he was also working as a full-time teacher in the Jefferson Parish School System, amounting to $6,937.29 paid by the Medicaid program for services not rendered.

Desiree Olivier, 27, was arrested on two counts of Medicaid fraud. She allegedly submitted falsified timesheets and service logs for overlapping services on two clients. The money amounted to $674.12 paid by the Medicaid program for services not rendered.

Joseph and Olivier were both arrested by the Louisiana Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.