Two arrested in undercover prostitution operations
BATON ROUGE - Agents conducting undercover prostitution operations arrested two women Wednesday.
Authorities contacted women on various social media sites who were advertising sexual services for money. An agent met Oliska McNeil at a hotel in East Baton Rouge Parish. Once in the room, the agent gave McNeil $150 and she began to undress.
According to the arrest report, as the suspect got undressed, members of the EBRSO SWAT along with a female agent knocked on the door and arrested McNeil.
Later in the night, an undercover agent met Nikki Grandel at a hotel on Reiger Road. Authorities say the woman at the door matched the person in the photos in the advertisement.
Once the $150 changed hands, Grandel was arrested.
Both women were charged with prostitution.
