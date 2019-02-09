Two arrested in undercover prostitution operations

Photo: Oliska McNeil and Nikki Grandel

BATON ROUGE - Agents conducting undercover prostitution operations arrested two women Wednesday.

Authorities contacted women on various social media sites who were advertising sexual services for money. An agent met Oliska McNeil at a hotel in East Baton Rouge Parish. Once in the room, the agent gave McNeil $150 and she began to undress.

According to the arrest report, as the suspect got undressed, members of the EBRSO SWAT along with a female agent knocked on the door and arrested McNeil.

Later in the night, an undercover agent met Nikki Grandel at a hotel on Reiger Road. Authorities say the woman at the door matched the person in the photos in the advertisement.

Once the $150 changed hands, Grandel was arrested.

Both women were charged with prostitution.