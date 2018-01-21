Two arrested in separate cases of contractor fraud regarding 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE- Two people arrested Friday have been accused of contractor fraud in connection with the catastrophic flood of 2016. Officials say the suspects have no association with one another.

49-year-old Andrew Darian of Denham Springs was booked with two counts of residential contractor fraud.

On Mar. 3, 2017, Darian posed to be a licensed contractor wherein he signed a contract with a flood victim stating that he would repair windows in her Baton Rouge home that had been damaged by the flood. The victim paid Darian a down payment of $1,050.

According to the warrant, the victim tried to contact Darian on multiple occasions, but never heard from him again.

Officials say Darian signed a contract with another flood victim in February. He'd also promised to repair windows in the victim's home on Hill Drive. The victim paid Darian a down payment of $2,000.

The victim told authorities that no work on the windows ever began. Authorities say Darian does not possess a state license to perform as a contractor.

******

51-year-old Tarodel Grey of Geismar was booked with two counts of residential contractor fraud and one count of forgery.

In Oct. 2016, Grey signed a contract with a flood victim stating that she would make repairs to a home that had been damaged by the flood. Grey presented the victim with a certificate from the State Licensing Board for Contractors, which detectives later learned was not valid.

The victim paid Grey an astounding $62,000 for work that still remains incomplete to this day.

On Jan. 11, detectives investigated a report made by a Baker resident whose home had flooded in 2016. The victim stated that Grey was paid $40,000 to perform renovations to the victim's home.

Authorities say that the victim was unsatisfied with the work performed, and that Grey had failed to adhere to the specified renovations set forth in the contract.

The victim called Grey's employer, Whirl Wind Inc., to complain about the work. The company told the victim that Grey worked for them, but was not a licensed contractor. Whirl Wind, Inc. wrote Grey a letter advising her to stop operating any business under their name.

Detectives later found out that Grey was working as a secretary at Whirl Wind, Inc. during the time of the renovations.