Two arrested in late night shooting on Siegen Lane

Cody McGhee (left) and Charles Scott (right)

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred late Friday night.

According to probable cause forms, authorities responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a strip of commercial properties on Siegen Lane north of I-10.

After investigating, Sheriff's Deputies found that Cody McGhee fired a gun at a victim's vehicle after an altercation.

The victim sustained minor injuries and McGhee fled the scene before police could arrive. Shortly after, McGhee returned with his cousin, Charles Scott.

McGhee began shooting at the victim's car again with Scott in the passenger seat. The two then left the scene again.

When authorities arrived, the male victim positively identified McGhee as the shooter. Police contacted McGhee who agreed to return to the scene with Scott.

Scott told Sheriff's Deputies that shots were fired from his cousin's vehicle. He admitted that McGhee went home to "assist him in fighting the victim."

Neither Scott nor McGhee admitted to actually firing the shots.

The two were then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where they face charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated damage to criminal property.