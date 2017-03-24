Two arrested in drug search in Paincourtville

PAINCOURTVILLE – Deputies say two Assumption Parish men were arrested on various narcotics charges after a search in Paincourtville early Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Oscar Davis, 41, and Alex Cedotal,52, was arrested after SWAT teams raided a home that was being used to traffic drugs. During the search, agents seized marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and body armor.

Davis was charged with distribution of marijuana and heroin, possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of body armor.

Cedotal was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as unlawful use of body armor.

Falcon said both suspects were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.