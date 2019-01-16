Two arrested in Ascension Parish drug bust

GONZALES - Two men are in custody after detectives seized a large quantity of drugs from three different homes in Ascension Wednesday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics officers raided two homes on Moran Road and one residence on Richard Miles Road. In all, officers seized 1.4 pounds of Marijuana, 1.3 pounds of Heroin, 2.4 pounds of Methamphetamine, 1.6 ounces of Cocaine and three ounces of Crack Cocaine. $3,000 and three handguns were also seized, one of which was reported stolen.

Lawrence "Tiny Montana" Lee was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convict. Shedrick "Spook" Mumphrey was also arrested on similar charges as well as possession of a stolen firearm.

Each were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set yet.

Both men have extensive criminal histories. Lee has been arrested over 20 times, and Mumphrey was once arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

More arrests may be pending as the investigation continues.