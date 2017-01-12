77°
Two arrested for stealing packages from U-Haul van in Ascension

By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two individuals wanted for stealing packages from doorsteps with a U-Haul van in November.

Deputies arrested Kenneth Rogers and Megan Hale in Tangipahoa Parish and were transported to Ascension Parish on Thursday.

Investigators say the two suspects drove a U-Haul van across Ascension Parish and stole packages from doorsteps on Nov. 12. Deputies say the investigation revealed that departments in surrounding parishes received similar complaints.

The two have been arrested for felony theft, misdemeanor theft and two counts of criminal trespass charges.

