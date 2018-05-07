Two arrested for stealing multiple sacks of live crawfish

Photo: Carlos Ruiz-Santos and Gerardo Santiago-Garcia

MORGAN CITY- Authorities have arrested two men for stealing 15 sacks of live crawfish from a business.

Carlos Ruzi-Santos and Gerardo Santiago-Garcia both faces simple burglary and attempted simple burglary charges.

On Saturday a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of LA 182. Authorities say the vehicle was seen speeding away from a home on Everett Street with the trunk of the vehicle still open.

The vehicle was later found stopped in the area of Duke Street. Inside the vehicle authorities found Santiago-Garcia. In the backseat, officers also found three sacks of live crawfish.

According to a release, the crawfish were cold as if they had been in a cooler. Further investigation determined that an area business on LA70 had been burglarized. The owner of the business said 15 sacks of crawfish had been stolen.

As authorities continued to search the vehicle, they found 12 more sacks of crawfish.