Two arrested for stealing from area Walmart

Photo: Christopher Reid and Truette Brown

BATON ROUGE - Two men have been arrested for stealing from a local Walmart.

The theft was reported on December 23 at a store on O'Neal Lane. Authorities say an empty computer monitor box was found in the garden section of the store. Store employees searched the closed-circuit surveillance system and saw the crime take place.

According to the arrest report, Christopher Reid was seen discarding the box and placing the monitor near the garden center fence. He then left the store without buying anything.

After exiting, Reid was seen walking back to the fence. He then slid the monitor under fence, got into the passenger side of a vehicle waiting in the parking lot, and left the scene.

The driver was identified as Truette Brown.

During the investigation, authorities learned Reid and Brown were arrested in November and were out on bond.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with theft.