Two arrested for stealing firearms from Gonzales home

GONZALES - Two men were arrested after it was discovered they stole multiple firearms in a home burglary Monday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Rauol Dunn of Baton Rouge and 24-year-old Eric Moore of Baton Rouge were seen fleeing the scene of the burglary on Germany Road in a red Dodge Neon. Deputies later found the vehicle on highway 44 and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies found the stolen items and some quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle. Deputies were able to recover two rifles and a pump-action shotgun which were stolen in the burglary.

Dunn was booked into Ascension Parish Jail on one charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Moore was booked into Ascension Parish Jail on charges possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and theft of a firearm.