Two arrested in separate schemes to sell fake LSU tickets Saturday

Jordan J. Goodlett (left), David Fleming (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested in separate incidents in which they both allegedly sold counterfeit LSU tickets on campus Saturday.

According to arrest records, officers met with a victim who stated that 22-year-old Jordan J. Goodlett sold him four tickets for $1,100. After the victim purchased the tickets he went to the LSU Atheltic Ticket Office, where he discovered the tickets were fake.

LSUPD detectives were able to make contact with Goodlett who was still in possession of sixteen other counterfeit tickets, according to arrest records.

As Goodlett was being taken into custody, officers also found a small amount of marijuana in his possession. He was also later found to have two pills, which were classified as a schedule 2 controlled substance, and around $1,200 in cash.

Another man, 33-year-old David Fleming was also arrested for reportedly selling two fake tickets for $400, according to arrest records. When officers attempted to stop Fleming, he fled on foot. Fleming was eventually brought down after one officer deployed a taser.

Both men admitted to selling the counterfeit tickets. Goodlett was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for theft over $1,000, illegal use of counterfeit trademark, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance. Fleming was booked into the prison for theft under $1,000, illegal use of counterfeit trademark and resisting an officer.