Two arrested for leading law enforcement on multi-parish chase

Photo: Louisiana State Police

LAKE CHARLES - Authorities arrested two men for leading Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies on a chase Wednesday morning from Lake Charles to Lafayette.

Shortly after 8 a.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for a traffic violation on I-10 west of Iowa. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Keith Harris, failed to stop.

State police say Harris lead law enforcement on a chase through several parishes before the things ended in Lafayette. The chase ended after Harris hit two vehicles as he exited I-10 onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Authorities say the chase lasted 65 minutes.

Harris and his passenger, 28-year-old Qwayland Michael, fled the scene and went towards a nearby hotel. Michael was caught in the parking lot, while Harris was arrested in a maintenance closet within the hotel.

Harris was charged with aggravated flight, resisting by flight, reckless operation, hit-and-run, passing on the shoulder, improper lane use, no driver’s license, and no seat belt. Harris was processed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center before being transported to Lake Charles and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Authorities say Qwayland was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for resisting by flight and for an active warrant.