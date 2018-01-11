71°
Two arrested for kidnapping, robbery over drug debt

6 hours 52 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2018 Jan 11, 2018 January 11, 2018 6:25 AM January 11, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Dexter Marshall (left) and Christopher Smith (right) were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and attempted robbery on Jan. 10, 2018.

BATON ROUGE - Two men have been arrested for an attempted robbery and kidnapping Wednesday morning.  

The victim was driving in the intersection of Airline Highway and Choctaw Drive when he was flagged down by two suspects. The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Dexter Marshall and 26-year-old Christopher Smith.

According to the affidavit, the male victim stopped his car and let Marshall and Smith in. Once in the vehicle, Marshall pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the victim to drive to the Chase Bank on Monterrey Boulevard. He was told to withdraw money and give it to the suspects.

As the victim entered the bank alone, he told the teller to call police because he was being robbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they took Smith into custody. Marshall fled on foot, but was apprehended in a field next to the bank

According to the affidavit, the victim admitted to knowing the men. He also told authorities that he owed Smith $30 from a previous marijuana purchase.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They are charged with attempted robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

