Two arrested for damaging items in Government Street antique store

Left: Gregory Beall / Right: Jesse Gaston

BATON ROUGE - Two men arrested Saturday have been accused of smashing items in an antique store on Government Street.

Booking records show that Gregory Beall, 29, and Jesse Gaston, 29, have each been charged with criminal damage to property.

Officials were dispatched to Circa Antiques on Saturday in reference to a disturbance at the shop. The victim told authorities that Beall and Gaston began damaging items at the store. The victim advised the men to leave his place of business.

While Beall and Gaston were getting into their vehicle, the victim went outside to take a license plate photo. Booking records say the men then exited the vehicle and began to physically attack the victim.

Officials say that when customer came over to assist the victim, Gaston removed his pants and flashed his buttocks to the customer's six-year-old daughter.

Beall and Gaston were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Beall has been charged with criminal damage to property and simple battery. Gaston has been charged with criminal damage to property, simple battery, obscenity, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The estimated cost of damage to the items is valued at $2,400.