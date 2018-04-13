Two arrested for child pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles

BATON ROUGE- According to a release from Attorney General Jeff Landry, two men have been charged with child pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles.

“My office and I remain committed to taking child predators off of our streets and away from our young people,” said Landry. “We will do all we legally can to find these predators and bring them to justice.”

Charles Hall, 60, was arrested on 200 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Protective Services, and the New Orleans Police Department.

Kendrick Dixon, 33, was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Prison following a joint investigation by the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has further information or concerns about Hall or Dixon, call the LBI at 800-256-4506.