Two arrested for armed robbery in motel parking lot

BATON ROUGE- Two people have been booked on multiple charges after a man was robbed and beaten in a motel parking lot.

On Jan. 19, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Motel 6 on Regier Road when they saw a vehicle flee the area at a high rate of speed. Authorities tried to stop the black Ford F-250, driven by 22-year-old Braelyn Lott, but she kept driving.

The truck sped down Siegen Lane where Lott struck a van carrying multiple passengers, and still refused to stop.The chase ended after authorities lost sight of the truck near the I-12 overpass.

Back at the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who was bleeding from his head. The victim told authorities he was sitting in the back of the motel parking lot when the was approached by an unknown man. The man was later identified as 30-year-old Travis Anderson.

The victim said Anderson approached him asking if the victim needed anything or had any money. According to the affidavit, the victim told Anderson he didn't need help and had no money on his person.

At that point, Anderson pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and struck the victim in the head, causing him to fall. The victim was then dragged by the neck to the middle of the parking lot where he was struck a second time in the head and a shot was fired from the gun.

Anderson then allegedly went through the victim's pockets, stole his phone and wallet, and ran to the front of the motel where he was picked up by Lott.

After reviewing surveillance footage at the Super 8 Motel next door, a witness was able to give authorities information on the whereabouts of Lott and Anderson. The two suspects were later identified in a photo lineup by the victim.

Lott was arrested and booked with armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Anderson was booked with armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated second-degree battery, and felon in possession of a firearm.