Two arrested following weekend murder, arson

ST. MARTINVILLE - Authorities are investigating an arson and homicide that happened over the weekend.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office began an investigation following a report of a fire Saturday shortly after 1 p.m. The fire happened at a home on Bayou Mercie Street.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Brandon Bouttee. He was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Sunday on one count of simple arson and failure to appear charges for an unrelated arson investigation.

Also on Saturday, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Investigators were notified by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office after they found the body of an unidentified female who appeared to be the victim of a homicide. Authorities later identified the woman as 19-year-old Simone Robin.

Upon further investigating, authorities determined that Robin had been shot and killed early Thursday morning in a trailer that was subsequently set on fire on Saturday afternoon. Following the investigating into Robin's death, deputies obtained warrants for Brandon Bouttee and Toby Bouttee.

Brandon was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice. Toby was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Brandon's bond has been set at $1,050.000. Toby's bond is set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.