Two arrested, facing more than 30 counts of child pornography

Photo: Johnathan Martinez and Jagon Eldridge

BATON ROUGE- Two men are behind bars on multiple charges of child pornography.

“Sexual abuse images and videos of children are despicable crimes; and I am proud of my team for investigating and arresting child predators who produce, distribute, and view them,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Johnathan Martinez, 31, was arrested on five counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under 13).

Jagon Eldridge, 44, was arrested on 17 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under 13) and 12 counts of sexual abuse images/videos of children (over 13, but still minor).