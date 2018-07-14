Two arrested at Bayou Bridge Pipeline after heat deters protest

IBERVILLE PARISH - It's hard to beat the heat, and two people protesting against the Bayou Bridge Pipeline learned that the hard way Saturday morning.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the pair drove and parked a vehicle off of LA 404, near the construction site of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline, in an attempt to interfere with construction.

Once parked, at least one man attached himself to the rear of the vehicle and refused to leave. However, both protesters eventually surrendered to police after the heat became too unbearable.

One of the two was examined by authorities for heat-related illnesses. Both suspects will be arrested as a result of the incident, Sheriff Stassi said.