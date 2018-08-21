Brothers arrested after victim knocked unconscious following fight at Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested a bar fight sent one person to the hospital.

Around 1:35 a.m. police responded to Reggies Bar in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit for a fight that had erupted. According to an arrest reports, police found Brandon Thomas at the bottom of pile fighting a security guard. The guard was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head multiple times. The victim may have sustained possible fractured ribs from the fight.

Authorities obtained video from the bar that showed Brandon started the fight with the bouncer. He was assisted by his brother, Robert Thomas III, in injuring the door man. Robert's arrest report says, police used a Taser on him after he refused orders to stop fighting.

The brothers were charged with second-degree battery, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace.