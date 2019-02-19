Two arrested after shots fired outside Ascension gas station Tuesday

UPDATE: Two men have been arrested Tuesday in connection to the reported gunfire on Highway 22.

The sheriff's office says John Wesley Harris, 37, and Reginal Miles Jr., 24, were both booked with aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace. Miles is additionally facing multiple drug charges after deputies found Xanax and other paraphernalia on his person.

ST. AMANT – Sheriff’s deputies spent the day investigating reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station early Tuesday.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ there was an investigation into gunfire at what locals call the “old Catch-22” gas station at the corner of Stringer Bridge Road and Highway 22. The sheriff’s office has not released specifics.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which may have been related to an argument between two people at the store. Both were apparently armed, and at least one fired at the other, sending bullets flying to a vehicle in the parking lot.

People who frequent the store reported seeing crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release additional information later.