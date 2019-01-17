51°
Two arrested after shots fired at restaurant near LSU overnight

3 hours 51 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to at least two disturbance calls at a local restaurant overnight.

Police went to the Mellow Mushroom on Burbank Drive near LSU's campus before 2 a.m. following a shots fired call and reports of a fist fight. Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shots fired complaint.

Authorities haven't said if the people involved in the disturbances were students.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.  WBRZ has reached out to police for more information.

