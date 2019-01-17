51°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested after shots fired at restaurant near LSU overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to at least two disturbance calls at a local restaurant overnight.
Police went to the Mellow Mushroom on Burbank Drive near LSU's campus before 2 a.m. following a shots fired call and reports of a fist fight. Two people were taken into custody in connection to the shots fired complaint.
Authorities haven't said if the people involved in the disturbances were students.
At this time, there are no reports of any injuries. WBRZ has reached out to police for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former BRPD officer to appeal 2018 termination following shooting investigation
-
Third industrial plant downsizing in Zachary area
-
No arrests after woman shot to death in quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Man who bought John Schneider's property willing to ''work something out''
-
Woman shot to death while dropping off friend in quiet Baton Rouge...