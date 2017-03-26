Two arrested after scuffle in LSU Student Union bathroom

Desmond Johnson and Alexander Asante-Dean

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested after an apparent brawl in a bathroom at the LSU Student Union Friday.

According to arrest records, an officer was called to the LSU Student Union in reference to criminal damage to property around 7 p.m.

The witness told the officer he saw two men, identified as Desmond Johnson and Alexander Asante-Dean, enter the men's bathroom on the second floor of the Student Union.

A few seconds after the two entered the bathroom, the man said he heard what sounded like things breaking and crashing inside the bathroom.

The witness then entered the bathroom and saw Johnson and Asante-Dean clutched together, apparently fighting each other, according to arrest records.

He also noticed a large section of the suspended ceiling was broken and hanging down, with large individual pieces of the ceiling on the ground.

Johnson and Asante-Dean were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple criminal damage and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.