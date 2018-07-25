Two arrested after riding in stolen vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested after police caught them riding around town in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday shortly after noon, police were called to the 700 block of Scenic Highway in reference to an anonymous complaint relating to a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide. Anthony Hall and Latasha Williams were inside the vehicle.

According to the arrest reports, Hall was given the vehicle by an unknown man to paint. Hall and Williams were both charged with theft of a motor vehicle.