Two arrested after myriad of drugs, firearms seized from Tangipahoa Parish home

Friday, August 03 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - Two people have been arrested after deputies seized a number of drugs and guns from a home in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Miley Niquiporo Road in Tickfaw. At the scene authorities found 92 grams of heroin, 75.9 grams of marijuana, 721 Xanax pills, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, 24 roxycontin pills, and 22 bottles of promethezine black Diamondback.

They also found two boxes containing a .380 caliber pistol, a Glock 30 .45 caliber pistol, Zastava AK-47 pistol, and $3,439.00 in cash.

Zetrick Tramela Jones and Elmyra Gertrude Grady were arrested as a result of the investigation. Both are facing multiple drug and weapon charges. 

