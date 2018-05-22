85°
Two arrested after Monday night shooting in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH- Authorities have arrested two people for their involvement in a Monday night shooting in Iberia Parish.
The shooting was reported before 8 p.m. in the area of North Street and Fulton Street. According to authorities, three people were injured during the shooting. Their injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
Curleyreus Abraham is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone. Phillip Oliver is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both suspects are currently incarcerated in the Iberia Parish Jail. No bond has been set.
A photo of Oliver was not immediately made available.
