Two arrested after man found shot in roadway following altercation

Photo: Keion Johnson and Steven Harrell

BATON ROUGE - Two men are facing charges after a victim was gunned down in the middle of the street.

The shooting was reported on October 11 in the 100 block of South 16th Street. At the scene, officers found a male victim in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and immediately rushed into surgery. According to the arrest report, the victim was stable but paralyzed from the chest down.

The victim advised he was involved in an altercation with 19-year-old Keion Johnson. At some point Johnson left the scene, returned with a gun, and opened fire on the victim.

After the shooting Johnson was fled the scene in a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Steven Harrell.

Johnson was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carrying and discharging a weapon. While Harrell was charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.