Two arrested after gunman opens fire on vehicle

Photo: Elton Chambers Jr. and Jeremy Hall

BATON ROUGE- Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting earlier this year.

On February 25 while sitting in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street, a gunman opened fire on them. Though the victim's vehicle was hit multiple times, the men inside were not injured.

The suspects were later identified as Elton Chambers Jr. and Jeremy Hall. According to arrest reports Chambers was the gunman and Hall drove him to and from the shooting.

Chambers, Hall and at least one of the victims had gotten into a physical altercation about an hour before the shooting.

Chambers is charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Hall is facing one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder.