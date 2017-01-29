Two arrested after card game turns violent

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say two people were arrested after a card game turned violent at a Baton Rouge home Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Katrina Butler was charged with simple battery and aggravated battery. Charles Butler was also charged with simple battery and aggravated assault. It is unclear how the two are related.

According to arrest records, deputies responded to a home on Silverleaf Avenue after Charles Butler said Katrina Butler had attacked him with a chair.

Charles Butler said Katrina had become upset with him after he had won $5 in a card game. When he asked her to pay up, she became upset and started hitting him with a chair. Charles was not hurt and fled to a neighbor’s home to call EBRSO.

When spoke to Katrina, she said she did not hit Charles with a chair but he did grab a knife and threaten her when she would not pay.

Arrest documents note that both parties were placed under arrest because deputies were unable to determine the predominate aggressor.

Both Katrina and Charles Butler were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.