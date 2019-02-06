Two arrested after authorities seize more than $8,000 in drugs

Photo: Jarrad Cannon and Sable Leal

ST. MARY PARISH - Two people were arrested following a joint investigation between the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began after deputies in Assumption Parish received information of possible narcotics activity taking place at a business in the Morgan City area. According to a news release, the business is within 2,000 feet of a school.

Detectives went to the location and arrested 39-year-old Jarrad Cannon and 29-year-old Sable Leal. During the course of the investigation, authorities found a large amount of drugs, currency, and drug paraphernalia. Authorities say $8,500 worth of drugs were seized.

Both Cannon and Leal were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Cannon's charges include:

-Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

-Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

-Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

-Possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute

-Possession of schedule II with intent to distribute

-Possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute

-Possession of Legend Drug (Nifedipine)

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Violation of CDS Law (drug-free zone)

-Transactions involving drug proceeds

Leal's charges include:

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Violation of CDS Law (drug-free zone)

-Monetary instrument abuse

-Possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute