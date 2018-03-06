61°
Two armed robberies reported near LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Two armed robberies were reported near LSU's campus Monday night.
According to the University's emergency operation center, the robberies occurred on Wyoming Street at West Chimes Street and on Aster Street just west of Nicholson Drive.
BRPD is investigating the robberies. Check back for updates.
