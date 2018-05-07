69°
Two adults, two children displaced after apartment fire on N Ardenwod Drive

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Two adults and two children are displaced after an apartment fire on N Ardenwood Drive Monday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 7:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of N Ardenwood Drive, at the Serenity Apartments.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, and was put under control by around 8:12 p.m. The fire was caused by a pot left unattended on the stove.

Red Cross was notified to assist the four displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

