Twitter users mock United over overbooked flight incident

April 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO - A day after viral videos of a bloodied man being dragged off an overbooked United flight by aviation security fueled criticism of the airline, Twitter users are using the platform to poke fun at the airline's tactics.

"We overbooked but you pay the price," ''We Put The Hospital In Hospitality" and "We'll drag you all over the world" are among the faux slogans being offered up on social media under #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos .

United had offered vouchers worth $800 to anyone who would volunteer to give up their seat on the flight Sunday, but found no takers. Dictionary maker Merriam-Webster says online searches for the definition of "volunteer" jumped 1,900% Monday.

United Airlines' parent company CEO Oscar Munoz says he's "upset" by the incident but believes his employees took the right action.

