Latest Weather Blog
Twitter's stock plunges on weak user numbers
NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter's stock plunged 20.5 percent after the company said monthly users decreased in the second quarter.
The social media company also predicted further declines in the next few months.
It was the second-biggest loss for Twitter's stock since the company went public in 2013.
In percentage terms, the decline was slightly worse than Facebook's plunge the day before, but Facebook is a far more valuable company.
Twitter and Facebook are trying to reduce the amount of abuse and hate speech on their platforms, but that's affecting their growth, one of the things investors value the most.
Twitter has doubled in value over the past year as it became profitable for the first time and investors applauded its live video efforts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water being distributed in Clinton following boil water advisory
-
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
-
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with stolen car
-
Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for...
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday