75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever

1 hour 45 minutes 27 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 11:23 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.

Obama tweeted from the POTUS account Tuesday night: "Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours."

As of midday Wednesday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court's June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.

The POTUS account has more than 13 million followers. Obama's personal BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days