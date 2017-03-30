66°
Twitter no longer counts usernames in replies towards 140-character limit
Twitter is giving users a little more space to reply to tweets.
According to a report from CNN, Twitter usernames in replies no longer count toward the 140-character limit in tweets.
The username or handle is the person's Twitter name after the @ sign.
With the new change, those usernames will no longer show up in replies to tweets. Instead, when a user replies to others, the username will be displayed above the tweet in small text.
The change will make it easier for users to engage in group conversations or when replying to more than one user at a time. Last year, the company announced that it would no longer count photos, links and videos along with other media attachments.