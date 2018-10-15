84°
Twitter: Fans carry down marker from Tiger Stadium after rushing field Saturday

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – It wasn’t enough to rush the field, racking up fines for LSU Saturday - LSU fans also needed a piece of memorabilia.

A day after fans stormed the field following LSU’s 36-16 victory over Georgia, an LSU student newspaper reporter tweeted a picture of fans carrying away a down marker.

The tweet, by Brandon Adam (@badam_), has been retweeted hundreds of times and built a huge thread on the social networking site.

LSU anticipates a fine for the thousands of fans who stormed the field following Saturday’s win.

