Twitter: Fans carry down marker from Tiger Stadium after rushing field Saturday
BATON ROUGE – It wasn’t enough to rush the field, racking up fines for LSU Saturday - LSU fans also needed a piece of memorabilia.
A day after fans stormed the field following LSU’s 36-16 victory over Georgia, an LSU student newspaper reporter tweeted a picture of fans carrying away a down marker.
Rush the field?— Brandon Adam (@badam___) October 14, 2018
Steal the down marker? pic.twitter.com/WatJpBXv2R
The tweet, by Brandon Adam (@badam_), has been retweeted hundreds of times and built a huge thread on the social networking site.
LSU anticipates a fine for the thousands of fans who stormed the field following Saturday’s win.
