Twin girls die in fire at Louisiana duplex

29 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, October 23 2017 Oct 23, 2017 October 23, 2017 5:53 AM October 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GRETNA- Authorities say 8-year-old twin girls died in a fire at a Louisiana duplex.

Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Brant Thompson told news outlets that the twin girls and their first cousins were being cared for by their grandmother when the fire broke out in the Gretna home Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Thompson says the other children, ages 4 and 5, escaped the fire unharmed with the help of the grandmother. The parents were away during the blaze, but Thompson says they returned while the fire was still active.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the twin's home, and that another house caught fire. Everyone in the second home escaped and were unharmed.

Thompson says investigators suspect a faulty electrical component might have caused the blaze.

