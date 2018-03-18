76°
Twenty-four DWI arrests made St. Patrick's Day weekend
BATON ROUGE- Two dozen drivers have been accused of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated this weekend.
In anticipation of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, high volumes of law enforcement worked to get drunk drivers off the roads. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, twenty-four DWI arrests were made in the capital area between March 17 and 18th. Nineteen of those arrests were first offenses.
Authorities say five arrests violated the open container law, and one driver was booked on a vehicular negligent injury charge.
250 other citations were issued, as well as fifteen misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests.
