'Twas the Night before Christmas' is theme of Pence holiday

Photo: Tucson.com

WASHINGTON (AP) - Christmas at Vice President Mike Pence's official residence literally jumps out of the pages of "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Every room on the main floor of the Naval Observatory represents a verse from the poem by Clement Clarke Moore, officially titled "A Visit from St. Nicholas." Pence has a family tradition of reading the holiday classic to his three children every Christmas Eve even though they're now adults and the gang includes a daughter-in-law.

Stockings hung by the chimney with care? Of course. Instead of dreaming about sugar plums, kids can eat them. Guests arrive to an oversized copy of the poem opened alongside a high-backed, red velvet chair.

The main attraction shines in the living room: an 11½-foot North Carolina fir.

The family is spending Christmas in Washington.