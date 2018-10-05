80°
Latest Weather Blog
TV reporter fired for wearing Trump hat at rally
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired.
James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin, Minnesota. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump's appearance in Rochester. Images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter on Friday.
News Director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired.
Bunner doesn't have a listed phone number and didn't immediately return a social media message seeking comment Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge's decision pushed to next week in Prairieville daycare's legal battle
-
Local veteran gets the chance to visit Korean War Memorial in D.C.
-
Apartment complex near LSU adds security fence amid recent crime
-
WATCH: Police officer shows school children how to bust a move
-
East Baton Rouge K9s ranked among the best in the country