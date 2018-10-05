80°
TV reporter fired for wearing Trump hat at rally

Friday, October 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired.

James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin, Minnesota. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump's appearance in Rochester. Images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter on Friday.

News Director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired.

Bunner doesn't have a listed phone number and didn't immediately return a social media message seeking comment Friday.

