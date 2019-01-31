TV producer fired for graphic calling Tom Brady 'cheater'

60°
PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh TV news producer who was fired for writing a graphic calling New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a "known cheater" says he was just trying to have a little fun.
  
Michael Telek tweeted Wednesday that he got fired from KDKA-TV for putting the phrase underneath Brady's name in the Monday news segment.
  
He told the Pittsburgh City Paper that since most Steelers fans despise Brady, he thought he'd have a little fun with the description.
  
He says he understands why he was let go, but is a bit worried since he just bought a house.
  
His friends launched a GoFundMe page to help him out, and he says once he finds a job, he'll donate the money to a charity in Brady's name.
  
He says he actually thinks Brady is the greatest quarterback ever.

