TV journalist Chris Hansen accused of bouncing checks

Wednesday, January 16 2019
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.
  
Former "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.
  
The Advocate reports an arrest warrant says the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals.
  
Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
  
NBC's "To Catch a Predator" ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.
