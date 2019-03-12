75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Turtle kingpin to serve 16 months in international scheme

5 hours 19 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 March 12, 2019 12:54 PM March 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Stuff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who was a kingpin in an international scheme to traffic rare turtles will become the first person to serve prison time in South Carolina for illegal wildlife smuggling.

The State reports 38-year-old Steven Verren Baker was sentenced to serve 16 months in federal prison Monday for his role in trading rare turtles on the black market. Baker pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking last June.

He originally faced up to five years in prison but was given credit for helping authorities prosecute others. Prosecutors say Baker regularly trafficked in rare turtles in a scheme that involved turtle dealers in New York, Hong Kong, and the Carolinas.

Authorities say the industry has imperiled South Carolina's native turtle species, which can fetch high prices in China.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days