Turn lanes, wider roads coming to Ascension Parish

GONZALES – State and local officials announced a slew of new traffic improvements moving forward in Ascension Parish this year.

Parish President Kenny Matassa and DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson made the announcement Monday morning.

“These projects that are on the horizon will help to alleviate congestion and provide for a better infrastructure system in Ascension Parish,” DOTD legislative liaison Joshua Hollins said.

The improvements are:

Highway 30:

A continuous turn lane from Ashland Road to Tanger Boulevard to be let in April 2017.

In 2018, additional turn lanes at Purpera Avenue and South Hodgeson Avenue.

Highway 44

Additional turn lanes at Highways 933, 931, and 621 to be let in August 2017. Will also upgrade turn signals and turning radius. In total there will be five new turn lanes on Highway 44.

Highway 22

Improve pavement conditions from Interstate 10 to US 61 and then from US 61 to Highway 429.

Highway 42 Widening Project

The clearing and grubbing and utility removal has been completed. As it stands today, the project is ready to be let for construction. Once DOTD receives bonding approval, the project will be let, as early as May 2017.