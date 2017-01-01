Turkish PM denies club shooter dressed as Santa

ISTANBUL - Turkey's prime minister has denied news reports claiming the gunman who killed 39 people inside an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations wore a Santa Claus outfit.



Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters Sunday: "There is no truth to this. He is an armed terrorist as we know it."



The prime minister also said after visiting the wounded in a hospital that the assailant attacked security personnel outside the club before shooting randomly inside.



Yildirim says the attacker left a gun inside the venue and escaped by "taking advantage of the chaos" that ensued.



He says three of the wounded remain in critical condition.



The prime minister is vowing to keep fighting terror organizations, but notes that, "The terror that happens here today may happen in another country in the world tomorrow."