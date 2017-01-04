57°
Turkey says truce violations put Syria talks in jeopardy

2 hours 6 minutes 36 seconds ago January 04, 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04 2017 January 04, 2017 8:04 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BEIRUT - Turkey says repeated cease-fire violations by the Syrian government are threatening to derail scheduled peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Speaking to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency today, the country's foreign minister said Iran needs to address the cease-fire violations in Syria by the government and its allies.

Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and a guarantor of a tenuous cease-fire agreement that came into force shortly before the new year. Turkey is a sponsor of the Syrian opposition.

The cease-fire is supposed to prepare the way for talks in Kazakhstan, in late January between the government and the opposition. Those talks will be brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

