Tulane unveiling $1.1M clinic for former pro athletes

Image via Tulane.edu

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane Health System has a new $1.1 million clinic for former pro athletes. A news release says its focus is supporting former athletes' health and safety both on and off the field.



Former New Orleans Saint Jabari Greer is among people scheduled to speak at Monday's opening ceremony for the Professional Athlete Care Team clinic, called PACT for short.



It's part of the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine, which already is involved with the NFL's Neurologic Care Program.



The Institute of Sports Medicine also includes rehabilitation, imaging, a human performance lab, and the Tulane Dance Medicine Center.